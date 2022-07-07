Left Menu

JSW Steel consolidated output rises 16 pc to 5.88 MT in Apr-Jun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 10:46 IST
JSW Steel consolidated output rises 16 pc to 5.88 MT in Apr-Jun
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel on Thursday posted a 16 per jump in its consolidated crude steel output at 5.88 million tonne (MT) during April-June 2022.

In the same period last year, its production was at 5.07 MT, the company said in a statement.

''JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 5.88 MT for Q1 FY23 registering a growth of 16 per cent year-on-year, including the production at jointly controlled entities,'' it said in a statement.

On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the production was 2 per cent down from 5.98 MT in January-March 2022.

''The crude steel production was lower sequentially due to preponement of certain scheduled shutdowns during the financial year 2022-23,'' the company said.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 22 billion JSW Group which has presence in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital besides steel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022