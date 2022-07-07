Sitharaman chairs first meeting of apex authority of NICDIT, 18 States participate

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the apex monitoring authority on the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). "The Government has approved the expansion of the mandate of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project Implementation Trust Fund (DMIC-PITF) and re-designated it as NICDIT for integrated development of industrial corridors in the country," the Ministry of Finance tweeted.

Chief ministers and industry ministers of 18 states participated in this meeting to discuss various important developments on National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. NICDIT is an apex body, chaired by Finance Minister and under the administrative control of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for coordinated and unified development of five industrial corridors in India.

The mandate of the apex monitoring authority is to periodically review the activities of NICDIT, progress of industrial corridor projects, and discuss the issues and the support required from the respective State governments. (ANI)

