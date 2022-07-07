Left Menu

Sitharaman chairs first meeting of apex authority of NICDIT, 18 States participate

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the apex monitoring authority on the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:35 IST
Sitharaman chairs first meeting of apex authority of NICDIT, 18 States participate
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@DPIITGoI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the apex monitoring authority on the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). "The Government has approved the expansion of the mandate of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project Implementation Trust Fund (DMIC-PITF) and re-designated it as NICDIT for integrated development of industrial corridors in the country," the Ministry of Finance tweeted.

Chief ministers and industry ministers of 18 states participated in this meeting to discuss various important developments on National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. NICDIT is an apex body, chaired by Finance Minister and under the administrative control of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for coordinated and unified development of five industrial corridors in India.

The mandate of the apex monitoring authority is to periodically review the activities of NICDIT, progress of industrial corridor projects, and discuss the issues and the support required from the respective State governments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022