MP: Man sets wife ablaze, injures her over marital dispute in Bhopal

The woman was grievously injured in the incident that took place under the Kotwali police station near Kabir Wali Masjid here on Wednesday, additional commissioner of police ACP Ramsnehi Mishra said The accused, Raees Khan, a resident of Rajasthan, poured petrol on his wife Muskan and set her ablaze after she refused to go with him, the official said.Khan escaped from the scene after committing the crime and a manhunt has been launched for him, he said.The couple had gotten married three years ago and Khan had been harassing her for dowry.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly set his 22-year-old wife ablaze by pouring petrol on her in public in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Thursday. The woman was grievously injured in the incident that took place under the Kotwali police station near Kabir Wali Masjid here on Wednesday, additional commissioner of police (ACP) Ramsnehi Mishra said The accused, Raees Khan, a resident of Rajasthan, poured petrol on his wife Muskan and set her ablaze after she refused to go with him, the official said.

Khan escaped from the scene after committing the crime and a manhunt has been launched for him, he said.

The couple had gotten married three years ago and Khan had been harassing her for dowry. About eight months ago, she came to Bhopal from Rajasthan and started working in an old-age home, the ACP said.

When the victim went out for some work on Wednesday, her husband met her on the road and grabbed her hand, and asked her to accompany him to Rajasthan, but she refused, he said.

Khan caught her, took out a bottle of petrol from his pocket and poured it on her, and set her on fire using a lighter, Mishra said, adding that the accused works as a porter in Rajasthan.

On hearing the victim's screams, some passersby rushed towards her and tried to douse the flames with water, the ACP said.

The victim sustained 7 to 8 percent burns and was admitted to the government-run Hamidia Hospital, where her condition is set to be out of danger, he added.

