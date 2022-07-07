Moto Morini announces line-up of models

Italian niche bike maker Moto Morini on Thursday announced its line-up of models, which comprises a tourer, adventure tourer, retro street, and a scrambler bike.

Last month, the company had announced joining hands with Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride.

Under the partnership, Adishwar Auto will manufacture and distribute Moto Morini's premium range of motorcycles in the country, according to a release.

The iconic bike brand had earlier in 2013 partnered with the city-based Vardenchi Motorcycles to establish its presence.

Expanding the horizons in the premium mobility segment in India, Moto Morini announces the introduction of a range of 650-cc motorcycles for the Indian market with an enriched product line that comprises X-Cape 650, X-Cape 650X, and SEIEMMEZZO 6 ½ Retro Street and Scrambler, the company said in a release.

''The brand has received a good response in the European market ... we aim to strengthen the brand in India with a similar approach,'' Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director at Adishwar Auto Ride India, said.

The tourer and adventurer X-Cape comes with 649-cc, in-line twin-cylinders, four stroke, eight valve liquid cooled engine. It is equipped with 19' Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, Brembo brakes and Bosch Dual Channel ABS, which guarantee enormous grip, making the bike suitable for twisting mountain passes as well as off-road dirt tracks.

Powered by the 649-cc, in-line two cylinders, four stroke, eight valve liquid cooled engine with Bosch EFI, the SEIEMMEZZO 6 ½ range comes with features such as KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, Pirelli tyres and Bosch dual channel ABS, making it suitable for commute and daily trip, it said.

