Traffic diverted from Parshuram Ghat section on Mumbai-Goa highway

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:09 IST
Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa national highway has been diverted following the landslide in the Parshuram Ghat section near Chiplun, police said on Thursday.

Vehicles can pass through Chirni-Lote-Kalambaste road instead of Parshuram Ghat where a landslide took place due to heavy rains on Monday, officials said.

As the work to remove the debris is underway, the Ghat will be closed for traffic for the next two days, they added.

