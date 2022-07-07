Odisha registers over 32pc growth in GST collection in June

Odisha has witnessed over 32 per cent growth in gross GST collection in June to Rs 3,965.28 crore, as against Rs 2,999.91 crore in the year-ago month, an official said on Thursday.

The state has recorded a Rs 1,247.63 crore mop-up in the state GST in the last month, up by 45.27 per cent from Rs 858.83 crore in June last year, he said.

There is also a collection of Rs 1,063.33 crore in CGST (central GST) with a growth of 43.08 per cent, Rs 847.93 crore in Integrated GST with an increase of 0.63 per cent and Rs 806.39 crore in cess in the last month, the official said. During the current financial year, 10,485 new taxpayers have been brought under the GST fold, Commercial Tax and GST Commissioner SK Lohani. The total e-way bills generated in June this year was 15.33 lakh, a growth of 14.57 per cent from 13.38 lakh, he said. The commissioner has instructed field officers to ensure at least 90 per cent return filing, scrutiny of all documents of suspected or big taxpayers as well as prompt demand and recovery in case of detection of irregularities.

The total collection of VAT (on petrol and liquor) was Rs 1,094.33 crore in the last month, up by 53.88 per cent from Rs 711.15 crore in the corresponding month in 2021. The state witnessed a 26.14 per cent growth in professional tax collection of Rs 23.66 crore in June 2022 as against a mop-up of Rs 18.76 crore in the year-ago month. Lohani appealed to all the taxpayers to file their GST returns correctly and in time to avoid any penal action in future.

