J-K: Two die, 37 injured as bus falls into gorge in Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 37 injured when a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, official sources said.

The bus, which was on its way from Ramnagar to Chhitredi village, met with an accident near the village, they said, adding that the condition of several injured persons is critical. Police and locals have rushed to the spot and started rescue operation, the sources said.

