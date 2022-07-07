Left Menu

Sebi cautions public against fraudulent messages on money refund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday warned investors against fraudulent phone calls, emails and messages about refund of money.

This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noticed that unscrupulous individuals are trying to cheat public by holding out as officials of Recovery and Refund Department of the regulator and falsely informing them about refund of money in various cases through phone calls, e-mails and messages.

''Sebi hereby cautions the public against such false claims of refund and cautions them against parting with any documents / money on such calls / emails/ messages etc,'' the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator said that it does not seek processing fees or money in any form in cases where money is to be refunded as per court order. It further said that the employee directory of Sebi and details of refund process initiated by the regulator, if any, are available on its website which can be checked by investors on receiving such calls, emails and messages. PTI SP AJ AJ

