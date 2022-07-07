Left Menu

Sebi bans 7 entities for unauthorised investment advisory

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:19 IST
Sebi bans 7 entities for unauthorised investment advisory
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a ban on Trend Market Advisory Services and six individuals for providing unauthorised stock recommendation to investors.

They have been restrained from the securities markets for varying periods.

Two individuals -- C Murlitharan and C Paranitharan -- have been restrained from the securities markets for one year. Trend Market Advisory Services (TMAS), NSK Chithanathan, C Senthilnathan, C Vijai and S Kokila have been prohibited from the capital markets for a period of six months from the date of this order or till the completion of refunds.

The order comes from a show cause notice dated July 19, 2021 issued by Sebi against TMAS and its partners.

Trend Market Advisory Services is a partnership firm and Murlitharan, Paranitharan, Chithanathan, Senthilnathan, Vijai and Kokila are the partners of the firm.

In its show cause notice, Sebi said entities prima facie found engaged in unregistered investment advisor activities without obtaining a certificate of registration from the market watchdog mandated under IA (Investment Advisors) regulations.

The amount of money, prima facie, observed to have been collected by the entities was Rs 10.52 lakh for the period from January 2013 to July 2019.

''The regulator found that misrepresentations made by the entities without holding a mandatory certificate of registration from Sebi to act as an investment adviser are in violation of IA rules,'' Sebi said in the order.

Further, Sebi has directed all the entities to refund, within three months, the money received from the investors in respect to their unregistered advisory activities.

Also, they have been prevented from selling their properties, securities and mutual funds holding except for the sole purpose of making refunds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022