Coal pensioners' body writes to PM Modi, seeks revision of post-retirement benefits

A body of pensioners in the coal sector has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to review a contributory pension scheme introduced in the 1990s as beneficiaries are getting a “very low amount” per month as part of the post-retirement benefit programme, an official of the association said on Thursday. All India Coal Pensioners' Association also planned to stage a relay 'dharna' from July 25 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to press their demand for revision of the “CMPS-1998”.

''We have written to the Prime Minister on July 5 on behalf of the 5.5 lakh pensioners seeking his intervention and stating our compelling decision to stage dharna from July 25 at Jantar-Mantar, New Delhi against non-review of CMPS-1998 and non-revision of pension,” the pensioners’ association convenor PK Singh Rathor said.

The association said pension can be increased by levying a small amount on coal sales. CMPS-1998 is being operated by the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) working under the Ministry of Coal. It was introduced by the BJP-led NDA government in 1998 and made effective from April 1, 1994.

“The pension amount payable on retirement remains constant throughout the life. Due to various irregularities, it has not been amended for the last 24 years, although there is a provision to review and revise the pension payable in the scheme after every three years,” Rathor said. In his letter, he highlighted that the retired employees of Coal India, Singareni Collieries Company Limited and some other private companies have been striving for the last several years to highlight the problems faced by them before the competent departments. ''It is a matter of surprise that as of today many coal pensioners/their widows are getting less than Rs 500 to Rs 1000 as monthly pension,'' the letter said.

