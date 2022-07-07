Left Menu

Three more train originating from ECoR area gets Rajdhani coach like facility

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:55 IST
Three more train originating from ECoR area gets Rajdhani coach like facility
  • Country:
  • India

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to provide Rajdhani coach like facilities in three trains originating from its jurisdiction as announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw during his recent visit to Odisha flagged off Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Special with Rajdhani Express like coach facilities and also announced to provide this facility in two more trains such as Bhubaneswar–New Delhi–Bhubaneswar Duronto Express and Bhubaneswar–Anand Vihar (Delhi) – Bhubaneswar Super Fast Express via Angul-Jharsuguda-Rourkela within a few days.

Keeping in view the above, the ECoR has provided this facility in trains by augmenting modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. These coaches are fire retardant, low maintenance, higher passenger carrying capacity having safer and comfortable journey experience, an official said.

So far, 49 trains originating from ECoR jurisdiction have Rajdhani train like coach facilities by augmenting modern LHB coaches.

This apart, the train passing through ECoR jurisdiction like Howrah-Chennai-Howrah Mail and Shalimar-Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express has also been provided with LHB facilities from July 5 from Howrah/Shalimar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022