U.S. agency sends team to probe Cruise crash in California

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 23:08 IST
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it had opened a special crash investigation into a recent Cruise crash in California that resulted in minor injuries.

The auto safety agency did not immediately identify the specific crash but a Cruise vehicle operating in driverless autonomous mode was involved in an injury crash on June 3 in San Francisco, according to records filed with California https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/file/cruise_060322-pdf. Self-driving car maker Cruise, whose majority shareholder is General Motors, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

