Left Menu

UK's BII to invest in new Mahindra EV unit at $9.1 bln valuation

India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Thursday that the automaker and British International Investment (BII) would each invest up to $250 million in a new electric vehicle subsidiary at a valuation of $9.1 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 00:44 IST
UK's BII to invest in new Mahindra EV unit at $9.1 bln valuation

India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Thursday that the automaker and British International Investment (BII) would each invest up to $250 million in a new electric vehicle subsidiary at a valuation of $9.1 billion. BII will have a 4.8% ownership in the business, which will focus on four-wheel passenger electric vehicles. The unit will be wholly owned by Mahindra.

"We would expect between 20% to 30% of Mahindra SUVs being electric by 2027," said M&M executive director Rajesh Jejurikar. The total capital infusion for the new unit is expected to be about 80 billion rupees ($1.01 billion) spread out between 2024 and 2027, Mahindra said.

Mahindra said it would work jointly with the British development finance institution to bring other investors in the EV company to match the funding requirement in a phased manner. ($1 = 79.1500 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022