Rakhi.in launches a fresh Rakhi collection for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan celebrations

NEW DELHI, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakhi.in is all set to launch its fresh Raksha Bandhan collection in the market. The e-commerce company is about to go live with its new rakhi designs, gift hampers, and many exciting things to make Raksha Bandhan 2022 worthwhile for everyone celebrating the festival across the globe.

A grand celebration for a gratifying experience Raksha Bandhan is one of those festivals that keeps everyone on their toes. The festival glorifying the bond of a brother and a sister ensures everyone is busy preparing to welcome the festival majestically by preparing multiple things. From inviting guests to performing Raksha Bandhan rituals, having family lunch together, there are various preparations involved in celebrating Raksha Bandhan and Rakhi.in helps one enjoy each of the festivities by releasing a load of responsibilities off their customer's shoulders.

India is a diverse country with so many rituals and customs to follow. Every household has its way of celebrating a single festival. From north to south India and east to west India, Raksha Bandhan holds the same meaning and emotions for everyone, while rituals vary from region to region. Rakhi.in accommodates every corner of India with the facility of accessing Raksha Bandhan items from their site to ease these festive preparations.

A fully facilitated Raksha Bandhan by Rakhi.in Rakhi.in's vision is to let people celebrate with the ease of access to crucial items at festivals like Raksha Bandhan. They aim to deliver all the necessary things to every doorstep keeping the best quality and designs in mind. Here is a list of categories from Rakhi.in's fresh new collection: 1. Modified and designer pooja thali: A variety of beautifully decorated pooja thalis for Raksha Bandhan will be available at Rakhi.in. Colorful and traditionally designed thalis with shimmery ribbon and threads to add the spark to the festive celebrations.

2. Customized products: Cushions and mugs with a personalized touch to add one's favorite pictures and quotes are included in this collection. One can choose to deliver these straight to their sibling's location to surprise them with unexpected customized Rakhsha Bandan gifts.

3. Gift hampers: Mini show pieces like table clock, Adi yogi sculpture, and best brother trophies are added to the fresh new collection. The idea behind these additions is to let people gift their loved ones things they can connect with. A golden-colored table watch as a token of luck to manifest a golden time in their life. An Adi yogi sculpture to bless one's sibling with the presence of God, or the best brother trophy as a reward to the brother who sets the benchmark of brotherhood.

4. Chocolate and dry fruit trays: Rakhi.in has included colorfully decorated trays loaded with dry fruits and chocolates, adding more color to the tray. The eye-catching colors make these trays perfect gifting products and instantly puts a smile on the receiver's face because of their exquisite appearance.

While Raksha Bandhan involves exciting gifts exchange ritual with the loved ones, it is incomplete to celebrate the festival without a rakhi. Therefore, Rakhi.in have upgraded their rakhi collection and modified it with the latest designs and customer needs.

Rakhi.in's latest Rakhi collection has: 1. Silver range: A shiny silver rakhi range is all set to awestruck anyone with its beauty, shimmer, and new designs to add their spark to Raksha Bandhan.

2. The auspicious one: New addition in every section of auspicious Rakhi, including Om rakhi, Rudraksha rakhi, Ganesh rakhi, etc., with a new touch and bracelet designs. This will increase prosperity, positivity, blessings, and joy in the lives of those who will wear such auspicious rakhis.

3. Kids section: Animated rakhis, video game characters, superheroes, and the latest cartoon characters with modified designs, better quality, and vast options have been included in the kids' section to let the little ones enjoy a fun-filled festival and learn the rituals.

4. Sister-in-law inclusive: A fresh Lumba rakhi collection is live on Rakhi.in where fashion speaks, new designs show their charm, and tradition stays intact in the entire new collection of Lumba or sister-in-law rakhis.

Rakhi.in is fully prepared to lavish their customers with their latest rakhi collection and help one avail their advanced and better delivery services across India and worldwide. One can even send rakhi to USA and other major countries with Rakhi.in's assistance. About the Company: Founded in 2013, Rakhi.in is a reputed name in the world of online rakhi deliveries across the globe. The company delivers rakhis across the length and breadth of India and 100+ countries. It is a well-organized online showroom of Raksha Bandhan essentials and one of the most trusted rakhi delivery partners. Rakhi.in stands tall with its best facilities of delivering Rakhi with sweets even to the remotest places of India. The idea behind founding Rakhi.in was to increase the spirit of Raksha Bandhan and let love travel places when people can't.

