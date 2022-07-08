Students from IDeA World Design College qualify into the finals for the Society of British and International Interior Design Awards

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Optimus by the students of IDeA World Design College was selected as among the top 8 finalists for the prestigious Society of British and International Interior Design Awards. Under the mentorship of Designer Thomas Abraham, it was the first time that an Indian finalist was selected for the prestigious British furniture awards. The Optimus is a morphable furniture piece that transforms in size, shape and purpose. It is part of a larger collection of 14 morphable furniture pieces called the Transformer Collection. IDeA was featured thrice on US Television NewsWatch for its Transformer Collection. The feature was aired thrice due to the increased momentum that it gained.

Because it can be multi-used and multi-purposed, the Transformer Collection limits the number of furniture in the room thereby providing free space. It is made of sheesham wood (from renewable plantations that are environmentally friendly with low carbon footprints). It is in every way an 'Environment first' Design, prioritizing handmade design, sustainability, durability, recycling and reusing material, waste management, reduction of carbon footprint and economically affordable design. This is a design as cosmopolitan as it gets, a glocal (global + local) sensibility with diversity and universal value - furniture that would fit in every home, in any culture. Students at IDeA World Design College get the opportunity to exhibit and participate for professional shows and awards alongside big brands in the market. In the year 2019, students under the mentorship of Thomas Abraham exhibited for the Architectural Digest Design Show alongside brands like Fendi, Gauri Khan, etc. Students also design for actual homes and live projects to feel the true essence of working in the field.

To be a part of such great design experiences, interested students can call on 9008808000 for more information. IDeA World Design College is India's premier design college established by Thomas Abraham (one of India's leading design personalities) that he started right after graduating from IIT Kharagpur. It runs acclaimed interior and fashion degree courses and is affiliated to Bangalore University. Students get the rare opportunity to work under the direct mentorship of Thomas Abraham, after which they get to showcase their work on professional design shows like Femina Miss India and Architectural Digest Design Show. IDeA was awarded Best Design Educator by Times Business Awards and has won several awards for the infrastructure and facilities of its brand new campus, The Crystal Hall.

