Left Menu

Thomas Cook inks pact to promote Turkiye as tourist destination

Travel services company Thomas Cook India on Friday said it has signed an agreement with group firm SOTC and Turkiye Tourism for promoting the West Asian country as a tourist destination in India.The collaboration will focus on building awareness and boosting visitations to Turkiye and will also cover both product development and wide-ranging marketing initiatives, the company said in a statement.With strong pent-up demand and easing of entry restrictions, Indian travel sentiment is at an all-time high.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 13:49 IST
Thomas Cook inks pact to promote Turkiye as tourist destination
  • Country:
  • India

Travel services company Thomas Cook India on Friday said it has signed an agreement with group firm SOTC and Turkiye Tourism for promoting the West Asian country as a tourist destination in India.

The collaboration will focus on building awareness and boosting visitations to Turkiye and will also cover both product development and wide-ranging marketing initiatives, the company said in a statement.

With strong pent-up demand and easing of entry restrictions, Indian travel sentiment is at an all-time high. Destinations like Turkiye that offer an added advantage of a simple and easy visa process are seeing significant interest, Thomas Cook India said.

''Turkiye is one of the world's most culturally rich destinations renowned for its warm hospitality, unique history, immense natural beauty, breathtaking architecture, and diverse gastronomy. We are delighted to collaborate with Turkiye Tourism to jointly promote the destination to our range of customer segments as an aspirational destination for Indians,'' Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said.

Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, Culture and Tourism Counsellor, H Deniz Ersoz said Turkiye is one of the most popular tourism destinations for Indian travellers with the interest of Indian visitors in the country, being on a consistent rise over the recent years.

''In 2019, which was the pre-pandemic period, Turkiye welcomed 51 million international visitors of which Indians comprised a significant share. With Covid-related travel restrictions easing up, Turkiye has been amongst the top travel destinations for travellers from India in the past months,'' he added.

Ersoz further said, he expected that the collaboration will further boost the demand for Turkiye's tourism in India, which is one of the most important and high potential markets for Turkiye.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022