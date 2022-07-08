5 Mistakes Investors Should Avoid In a Bear Market

This year, the stock market has seen extreme volatility due to numerous global events. Your stock holdings have likely been on a negative trend since we entered a bear market. The primary key to surviving a declining stock market trend is waiting for the storm to pass. That's why investing only money you can live without is essential.

Now, let's look at the five things you should never do if you want to survive a bear market.

Using Your Investments as a Rainy Day Fund

Building a rainy day fund is important as it will provide a cushion during emergencies like urgent home or car repairs, accidents, or sudden unemployment. However, you should keep your rainy day fund separate from your investment portfolio. If you need to invest more money into your portfolio, don't tap into your rainy day fund. You generally shouldn't use any cash you feel you will need soon.

Selling Down Shares

A colossal mistake an investor can make in a bear market is selling down shares and moving to cash. Cash may minimize paper losses when your stocks are in a downward trend, but when stocks recover, and you don't make it back in time, your losses would be permanent. Long-term investors should be able to wait out the storm.

Focusing Heavily on Risky Assets

Chasing after the biggest gains and investing heavily in risky assets is one of the biggest mistakes you can make as an investor. A good investment portfolio should balance protection and accumulation, which means that you're significantly growing your money while providing security during bear markets.

Ensure that your portfolio is in accordance with your risk profile and that you are psychologically prepared for the risks involved in bear markets. Using various investing options while diversifying your portfolio can help you get the most out of your investment capital. Lastly, it's best to take on fewer investment risks if you have a retirement portfolio and are nearing retirement.

Trying to Guess the Bottom of the Market

While it would be great if we could accurately predict when the market will hit rock bottom or reach an all-time high, it's virtually impossible to do; it's a game that very few—if any—investors have ever won. If you're a long-term investor, you'd be better off patiently waiting for your stocks to grow rather than gambling by getting out when the market is high and coming back in when it's at the bottom.

Checking Your Account Every Day

It's not essentially a bad thing to monitor your accounts every day. However, the market is constantly moving. Checking your account multiple times each day or every day during a bear market can contribute to panic or negative emotions that might lead you to make regrettable investment decisions. Limit viewing your portfolio to a couple of times a week as much as possible.

