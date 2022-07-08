Eurozone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. jobs data

Euro zone bond yields dipped on Friday as markets awaited the latest U.S. jobs data for clues on the health of the American economy and expected interest rate hikes. Bond markets swung wildly this week, with economic data and central bank rhetoric driving a battle between inflation and recession fears.

In a sign of that volatility, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was set to end the week 3 basis points (bps) higher despite some major daily swings. The U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT is expected to show the economy added slightly fewer jobs in June than in May and that the unemployment rate is expected to remain steady. It will be scrutinized for any signs that the jobs market is slowing, which would signal an easing of inflationary pressures and raise questions over whether the Federal Reserve will throttle back its rate hike plans.

By 1010 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was down 3 basis points to 1.26%. Moves were relatively modest compared to its 13 bps rise on Thursday, the biggest daily move since March 2020. "Looking through the fog of volatility, the overall picture remains one of the peaks in both nominal and real bond yields," said Arne Petimezas, senior analyst at AFS Group.

Germany's 10-year yield had risen as high as 1.92% in mid-June before recession fears grew in focus, while its real, inflation-adjusted yield is at -0.77%, down from -0.37%. A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations dropped to the lowest since March at just over the ECB's 2% inflation target.

Italy's 10-year yield dropped 8 bps to 3.29%, keeping the closely-watched spread over Germany to 203 bps. It had widened for part of the session on Thursday after a Bloomberg News report suggested that policymakers are not displaying certainty that the ECB's tool to fight an "unwarranted" divergence in borrowing costs will be ready at its policy meeting on July 21.

Traders have also increased their bets on how much the European Central Bank will raise this year, now pricing in just over 140 bps of hikes by December, compared to 135 bps on Thursday. Markets are also pricing in 82 bps of hikes by September after at one point having ramped down those bets below 75 bps.

"The thinking there would be, do they go 50, 50 (bps) in July and September. In the ECB accounts we saw some people raising that as a possibility," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho. The ECB said at its June meeting that it expected to hike rates by 25 bps at its next meeting, and could hike by a bigger increment in September depending on data.

But, "euro zone inflation data is a bit mixed, the growth outlook isn't so strong, so 25 (bps) should still be a fairly comfortable base case," McCallum said.

