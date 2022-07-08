Left Menu

Free entry for tourists at Taj Mahal on 'Bakrid' for 3 hrs

PTI | Agra | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:25 IST
Free entry for tourists at Taj Mahal on 'Bakrid' for 3 hrs
Taj Mahal in Agra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Entry for tourists at the Taj Mahal will be free for three hours on the occasion of 'Bakrid' or Eid -al-Adha on July 10, an official said on Friday.

The entry will be free from 7 am to 10 am for offering namaz at the mosque premises of the historic monument.

Superintending Archaeologist at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle Raj Kumar Patel said, ''Entry fee at Taj Mahal for offering Namaz on 'Bakrid' will be free from 7 am to 10 am in the morning on Sunday. The booking offices at Taj Mahal shall also remain closed on the occasion.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022