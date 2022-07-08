Left Menu

HAL, Safran to develop new helicopter engines in joint venture

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:59 IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed an agreement to create a new joint venture intended to develop helicopter engines.

The joint venture will be dedicated to the development, production, sales and support of helicopter engines and one of its main objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and Ministry of Defence’s future helicopters, including the 13-ton IMRH (Indian Multi-Role Helicopter), HAL said.

HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines already have multiple partnerships, including the Shakti engine, which powers HAL-produced helicopters, including the Dhruv, Rudra and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).

''The Ardiden 1U variant also powers the new Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). More than 500 Shakti engines have already been produced,'' according to a HAL statement.

