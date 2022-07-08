Left Menu

RBI imposes penalties on Federal Bank, Bank of India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:15 IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.72 crore on Federal Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

A penalty of Rs 70 lakh has also been imposed on Bank of India for non-compliance with certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and instructions on 'compliance function in banks' issued by RBI, it said in a statement.

About Federal Bank, RBI said the bank failed to ensure that no incentive (cash or non-cash) was paid to its staff engaged in insurance broking/corporate agency services by the insurance company, according to a separate statement.

RBI had carried out Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (lSE) of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2020.

In another statement, RBI said a fine of Rs 7.6 lakh has been imposed on Dhani Loans and Services Limited, Gurugram for non-compliance with KYC norms.

RBI said the penalities are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the two banks and Dhani Loans and Services with their customers.

