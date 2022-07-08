Left Menu

Mizoram: Road linking Bairabi to Mamit declared national highway

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:34 IST
A 40-km road linking the town of Bairabi with Mamit district in Mizoram was declared a national highway on Friday by the Centre, an official in Aizawl said.

MP K Vanlalvena and State Road and Infrastructure Development Board vice-chairman H Lalzirliana recently met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging him to convert the Bairabi-Mamit Road into double lane and declare it a national highway.

As assured by Gadkari, the Centre issued a notification, making the road a part of NH-6, the official said.

The NH-6 branches off from NH-27 in Assam's Jorhat, and connects Shillong in Meghalaya, and then enters Mizoram at Bairabi, linking Kawnpui, Aizawl, Selling, Lumtui, Khawthlir, Tuisen, Neihdawn and Champhai, before terminating at Zokhawthar on the India-Myanmar border.

Now, from Bairabi, it will lead to western Mizoram and terminate at the junction with NH-108 near Mamit town.

An official statement said the new highway would immensely benefit the people of Mamit district as it would facilitate easier and speedy movement of commodities.

