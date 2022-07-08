Sebi's SCORES disposes of 3,248 complaints in Jun

A total of 3,248 complaints against listed entities and market intermediaries, received through grievance redressal system SCORES, were disposed of in June, according to data released by Sebi on Friday.

These resolved complaints include grievances brought forward from the previous period.

At the beginning of June, a total of 2,468 complaints were pending and 2,503 complaints were received in the same month, the data showed.

The complaints were related to refund, allotment, redemption and interest, among others.

SCORES is a grievance redressal platform that was launched in June 2011. It is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.

The regulator also noted that there were eight complaints as of June 2022 that have been pending for more than three months against investment advisors, research analysts and refunds, dividends, and rights, among others.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 28 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned seven entities against whom these complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of June this year. Most complaints were pending against research analyst -- Grovalue Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

Highlight Investment Research, Gaurav Ashok Sarda, Chitranjan Singh Chauhan Proprietor -- Wealth Research Financial Services, Gaurav Agrawal Proprietor -- Profit Vista Financial Research, Sonal International Ltd and Mishtann Foods Ltd, are among other entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

