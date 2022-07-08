IMF says it held productive talks on new loan for Egypt
Updated: 08-07-2022
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it had held productive discussions during a staff visit to Egypt on economic policies and reforms to be supported by an extended fund facility loan.
"In the period ahead, we are continuing our close engagement with the authorities towards reaching staff level agreement," the IMF statement said.
