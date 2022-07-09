Left Menu

Unifor union, Bell Canada reach impasse on labor negotiations

Talks between Canadian clerical workers and telecom services provider Bell Canada broke down after a week of negotiations, Unifor, the nation's biggest private-sector labor union, said late on Friday. In June, more than two-thirds of Bell Clerical members voted in favor of strike action. Unifor, representing 315,000 workers, was formed in 2013 through the merger of the Canadian Auto Workers union and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 08:23 IST
Unifor union, Bell Canada reach impasse on labor negotiations

Talks between Canadian clerical workers and telecom services provider Bell Canada broke down after a week of negotiations, Unifor, the nation's biggest private-sector labor union, said late on Friday. Unifor ACL, which represents the unionized workers at Bell Canada's Bell Aliant unit in four Atlantic provinces, declared an impasse on Friday after talks ended in Toronto, Unifor said.

"Clerical members set a deadline when they voted to strike, and despite the clarity of workers' demands, Bell did not seriously consider the issues that matter most to its employees at the table this week," Chris MacDonald, Unifor assistant to the national president, said in a statement http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20220709:nCNWtBTyLa&default-theme=true. Bell Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Workers are seeking a pay increase, the right to keep working from home and an enforceable floor of employment in the bargaining unit, the union said. In June, more than two-thirds of Bell Clerical members voted in favor of strike action.

Unifor, representing 315,000 workers, was formed in 2013 through the merger of the Canadian Auto Workers union and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022