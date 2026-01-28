Left Menu

Dramatic Emergency Landing: NASA WB-57's Belly-Flop in Texas

A NASA research plane, known as the NASA WB-57, made an emergency landing in Texas without landing gear, sliding on its belly and trailing flames. The crew was unharmed, and the incident, captured on video, has sparked a mechanical investigation. The WB-57 supports high-altitude research missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 05:02 IST
A NASA research aircraft, the WB-57, executed an emergency landing at Ellington Airport in Texas, performing a dramatic belly landing after a mechanical failure on Tuesday. The incident was captured on social media, illustrating the flaming descent but confirming crew safety.

The WB-57, with its slim fuselage and capacity to soar beyond 63,000 feet, successfully slid along the runway, leaving a trail of flame and smoke behind it. Despite the complication, NASA assured that all on board were safe and announced an investigation to determine the exact cause of the mechanical issue.

As the plane halted, first responders arrived promptly, with local news capturing the scene of the open cockpit hatch and emergency personnel around the aircraft. The WB-57, active since the 1970s, remains vital for scientific exploration, per NASA's statements.

