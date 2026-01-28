Dramatic Emergency Landing: NASA WB-57's Belly-Flop in Texas

A NASA research aircraft, the WB-57, executed an emergency landing at Ellington Airport in Texas, performing a dramatic belly landing after a mechanical failure on Tuesday. The incident was captured on social media, illustrating the flaming descent but confirming crew safety.

The WB-57, with its slim fuselage and capacity to soar beyond 63,000 feet, successfully slid along the runway, leaving a trail of flame and smoke behind it. Despite the complication, NASA assured that all on board were safe and announced an investigation to determine the exact cause of the mechanical issue.

As the plane halted, first responders arrived promptly, with local news capturing the scene of the open cockpit hatch and emergency personnel around the aircraft. The WB-57, active since the 1970s, remains vital for scientific exploration, per NASA's statements.