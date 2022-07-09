Ahead of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Sale of polyester national flag exempted from GST

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI) The central government has exempted goods and services tax on the sale of the Indian national flag made from polyester. Hand-woven, hand-spun national flags made of cotton, silk, wool, or khadi were already outside the purview of such taxes.

Indian national flag adhering to the Flag Code, 2002, including the amendments made in December 2021, would be exempted from the GST, the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance said in a memorandum on Friday. "It has been clarified that the sale of the Indian National Flag, adhering to the Flag Code 2002 and its subsequent amendments, is exempt from GST," said Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted attaching the memorandum to her post.

The move come days before India is set to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this month, to mark celebrations for India's 75th year of Independence. As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during the August 11-17 Independence Week.

The initiative will inspire the public to hoist the national flag in their homes. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people. Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and Ministry will seek help from State Governments to mobilize all resources, housing, and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign.

The Culture Ministry is counting on all public representatives to play an active role in the promotion of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and make it a success by spreading awareness about the campaign and encouraging others to hoist flags in their houses. (ANI)

