Road closures in Delhi in view of 'peace march'
- Country:
- India
Several roads in central Delhi will be closed temporarily on Saturday due to a ''shanti march'' by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, the Delhi Traffic Police said.
A senior police officer said around 7,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the peace march, which is scheduled to start at 11 am from Mandi House and will culminate at Jantar Mantar.
The traffic police took to Twitter to suggest that commuters avoid Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm.
Police said these roads will only be used for pedestrian movements during the period.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi L-G launches drive for pruning old trees in Connaught Place
CBI searches five locations in Delhi in connection with Rs 69.33 cr alleged bank fraud by packaging company Rave Scans: officials.
Fresh tussle erupts between Delhi CM, LG: Sources
CBI searches five locations in bank fraud case against Delhi company
Delhi Sports University will award degrees to help sportspersons get jobs: Kejriwal