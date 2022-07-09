Left Menu

Road closures in Delhi in view of 'peace march'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 10:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

Several roads in central Delhi will be closed temporarily on Saturday due to a ''shanti march'' by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A senior police officer said around 7,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the peace march, which is scheduled to start at 11 am from Mandi House and will culminate at Jantar Mantar.

The traffic police took to Twitter to suggest that commuters avoid Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm.

Police said these roads will only be used for pedestrian movements during the period.

