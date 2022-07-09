Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Old Delhi's Meena Bazar

Among hundreds of goats up for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha in the famous Meena Bazar here, three stood out with price tags bearing a six-figure sum.

Their owners claim that the goats have inscribed on their coats ‘Muhammad’ and ‘Allah’- the two most venerated words in the Muslim community.

Adorned with anklets made of jasmine and roses, and robed in expensive cloth, the three goats drew everyone’s attention the moment they entered the market.

Two of them are a year old each, and the third one is two years old.

Guddu Khan, 35, the proud owner of the older goat, has priced it at Rs 30 lakh, even as he claims that his goat is “priceless.” ''They are rare goats. Nowhere to be seen. They are priceless. These goats have ‘Muhammad’ and ‘Allah’ inscribed on them,'' Guddu, who has come from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, said. The other two goats, looking no less handsome, belong to his brother and nephew, who have fixed their price at Rs 15 lakh each.

Akhil Khan, Guddu’s nephew, is getting married on July 11, but that didn’t stop him coming to the famous Old Delhi market from over 100-km away neighbouring town.

''I raised her for over a year. I am sure I will be able to get Rs 15 lakh for her. We have fed them well and they are special because they have god's name inscribed on them,'' Akhil said.

The three merchants said they were hopeful to make a sale by evening. Akhil said that last year too he had sold a goat for Rs 12 lakh.

''I will sell them by the evening. Even yesterday, a goat was sold for Rs 35 lakh here,'' he said.

The 'Bakra Mela' has returned to Meena Bazaar - the most famous shopping hub for Eid in the national capital -- after two years of COVID-imposed lull, with merchants flocking from all over north India to sell off their best livestock. Around 100 tents have been pitched in Urdu Park and Hauz, which are located on either side of Meena Bazaar. Both areas which are lined up with shops, selling mostly garment, were emptied for the 10-day 'mela' to accommodate the livestock. When asked how the prices of goats are decided, Sunny Sarohah, 21, from Haryana's Sonipat district said it depends on the animal's features - weight, looks, and height. Their prices skyrocket if they carry a mark resembling a star or a crescent moon, he added. Even with such top notch sales figures, the market, traders claimed, continues be in post-COVID slump with business going down by more than 50 per cent. “I've been running this shop for the last 20 years. Business that was hit by the pandemic, is yet to return to normalcy,” said Mohammad Tabrez, 28, a garment shop owner. “This market used to buzz with the public during the week of Eid before the pandemic but it has changed now. However, it is better this year as compared to the last two years.” PTI VA VN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)