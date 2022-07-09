Left Menu

Govt launches Jute Mark logo to promote Indian golden fibre

The JMI would therefore be a hallmark of powerful creative work that defines the jute product with quality, distinguishes it from competition and connects it with customers, a National Jute Board statement said.The certification is expected to boost domestic market and exports of jute products from India.Each Jute Mark label will contain a unique QR code and by scanning it, customers can learn about the producer.

Updated: 09-07-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 17:56 IST
The government on Saturday introduced certification of authenticity for jute products with the unveiling of ''Jute Mark India'' logo by the Union Textile Secretary U P Singh. It is an initiative to promote and protect Indian jute products, Singh said.

''The Jute Mark India (JMI) scheme will provide the collective identity and assurance on origin and quality for traditional jute and jute products. The JMI would therefore be a hallmark of powerful creative work that defines the jute product with quality, distinguishes it from competition and connects it with customers,'' a National Jute Board statement said.

The certification is expected to boost domestic market and exports of jute products from India.

Each Jute Mark label will contain a unique QR code and by scanning it, customers can learn about the producer. National Jute Board is the nodal agency of the Union textiles ministry, responsible for the promotion of jute and jute products in India and abroad. JMI was implemented under an umbrella scheme for development and promotion of the jute sector between FY'22 and FY'26 with a total financial outlay of Rs 485.58 crore by the Centre. Exports of Jute goods from India during 2020-21 were worth Rs 2740 crore (USD370 million) and those of jute diversified products were valued at Rs 1261 crore, constituting 46 per cent of the total value of jute goods exports. The provisional exports of jute goods during 2021-22 have been at Rs 3785.68 crore (USD 508 million), registering a phenomenal growth of 38.13 per cent as compared to 2020-21.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

