Chhattisgarh govt appoints nodal officer for helping Amarnath pilgrims from state

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday appointed Ganesh Mishra, Resident Commissioner at the Chhattisgarh Bhawan in Delhi, as its nodal officer for helping the pilgrims from the state stranded during the Amarnath Yatra.

Updated: 09-07-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 19:23 IST
The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday appointed Ganesh Mishra, Resident Commissioner at the Chhattisgarh Bhawan in Delhi, as its nodal officer for helping the pilgrims from the state stranded during the Amarnath Yatra. Mishra can be contacted on helpline number 011-46156000 and his mobile number 9997060999, an official release said here. The stranded pilgrims or their relatives can contact these numbers for further information.

At least 16 people were killed and several others were missing following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir.

