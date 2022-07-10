Left Menu

MP: After 3 hour search, bomb threat call for Jaipur-Secunderabad Express turns out to be hoax

The bomb detection and disposal squad also took part in the operation. However, a slip was found in the coach which said there was a bomb in the AC coach. The train left on its onward journey at 4pm, the SP informed.

PTI | Narmadapuram | Updated: 10-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 19:16 IST
The Jaipur-Secunderabad Express was searched thoroughly by police and RPF personnel at Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after authorities received a call informing about a bomb onboard, which turned out to be a hoax, an official said.

Following the bomb threat call, teams from the railway police, Railway Protection Force and the district police carried out a search of the train after sending its passengers to platform number one and evacuating platforms two and four as a precautionary measure, Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police Gurkaran Singh said.

''The train had reached Itarsi station at 1:10pm. The bomb detection and disposal squad also took part in the operation. No suspicious object was found after a three-hour search. However, a slip was found in the coach which said there was a bomb in the AC coach. The train left on its onward journey at 4pm,'' the SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

