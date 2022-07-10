Left Menu

Maha: Army braveheart saves 5 persons from sinking autorickshaw

A video of the incident doing rounds on social media shows the jawan, later identified as Nikhil Kale, tying a rope to the sinking auto rickshaw with the help of some villagers and pulling out all the five passengers including the autorickshaw driver.

An Indian Army jawan risked his life to save five persons after the autorickshaw ferrying them fell into a swollen nullah in Bhadravati tehsil in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and started sinking. A video of the incident doing rounds on social media shows the jawan, later identified as Nikhil Kale, tying a rope to the sinking auto rickshaw with the help of some villagers and pulling out all the five passengers including the autorickshaw driver. A Bhadravati police station official confirmed that the braveheart is the jawan of the Indian Army who is a resident of Panwadala village in Bhadravati tehsil. The incident occurred at 2 pm on July 9 between Panwadala and Takli villages, when the autorickshaw was crossing the bridge flooded due to heavy rains. As the strong water current swept the autorickshaw away, the passengers started screaming for help. Meanwhile, many villagers gathered at the spot. Kale, who was also present at the spot, waded through the water by holding a rope, tied it to the autorickshaw with the help of some villagers and pulled out the stranded passengers one by one.

Notably, Kale did not know swimming but entered the water to save the life of others, an official said. Kale, posted in Ladakh, is visiting his native village on leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

