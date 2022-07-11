Left Menu

States to get incentives for successful auction of mines, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that incentives will be given to the State governments for the successful auctioning of mines and to those who have identified potential mineral blocks.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that incentives will be given to the State governments for the successful auctioning of mines and to those who have identified potential mineral blocks. This is likely to inspire other States to perform better in the mining sector.

Joshi said that successful States will be rewarded during the National Conclave on Mines and Minerals to be held on Tuesday, a Ministry of Mines statement said on Monday. Joshi inaugurated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic week celebrations organized by the Ministry of Mines. The celebrations will continue till July 17. (ANI)

