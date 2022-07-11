States to get incentives for successful auction of mines, says Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that incentives will be given to the State governments for the successful auctioning of mines and to those who have identified potential mineral blocks.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that incentives will be given to the State governments for the successful auctioning of mines and to those who have identified potential mineral blocks. This is likely to inspire other States to perform better in the mining sector.
Joshi said that successful States will be rewarded during the National Conclave on Mines and Minerals to be held on Tuesday, a Ministry of Mines statement said on Monday. Joshi inaugurated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic week celebrations organized by the Ministry of Mines. The celebrations will continue till July 17. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Joshi
- Pralhad Joshi
- Parliamentary Affairs
- Azadi
- States
- National
- Ministry of Mines
ALSO READ
DMRC organizes puppet shows at its residential colonies as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'
Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika and other state BJP leaders are accompanying Eknath Shinde and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs.
SAIL unveils tableau for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' week
CWT launches 'Nashe Se Azadi' anti-drug abuse campaign in collaboration with NCB & Chandigarh Police
Govt plans special remission for prisoners as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration