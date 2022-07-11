ATS HomeKraft awarded best upcoming affordable MIG housing project

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): ATS HomeKraft wins the Best Upcoming Affordable MIG Housing Project in Uttar Pradesh, India for its' project in Greater Noida (W) - Nobility. In the award ceremony conducted by PMAY-Empowering India Awards 2022, Chief Guest Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India presented the award to Mohit Arora, CEO of ATS Homekraft. On this celebratory occasion, Mohit Arora, CEO, ATS HomeKraft said, "We are delighted that our project Nobility, located in Greater Noida is the winner of the Best Upcoming Affordable MIG Housing Project award. It's the second project from ATS HomeKraft's stable to receive a PMAY award and it is a testimony of the fact that ATS HomeKraft is becoming a brand synonymous with sustainable living experience and high quality of lifestyle for its' consumers." In addition, he said, "We believe that this award will further enhance us as the preferred brand amongst first-time home buyers for homes with lasting value. We are glad that our vision - imagine, design and build aspirational homes that deliver emotional, physical, cultural and social enrichment-has received high recognition."

Located at one of the most convenient hub spots in Greater Noida (W), Nobility has 10 towers offering premium and spacious 3 bedrooms with study residences. Designed by world-renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, the development boasts of a detailed and inspiring Art Deco architecture centred around sprawling greens and replete with state-of-the-art amenities. The most unique feature, as is the case with all ATS HomeKraft projects, is the fact that each floor in the development has just two apartments providing privacy, ample sunshine and unobstructed views thus fulfilling the needs of the modern Indian family. ATS HomeKraft, since its inception, has garnered a significant impression in the real estate sector with its advanced and aspirational living concepts and this award is another addition to its' ever-growing stature in the Delhi-NCR region.

