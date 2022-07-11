Left Menu

JLR commences deliveries of new Range Rover in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:56 IST
JLR commences deliveries of new Range Rover in India
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of the new Range Rover in the country.

The model comes with a line-up of six and eight-cylinder powertrains, priced between Rs 2.38 crore and Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom).

The new Range Rover comes with 3 litre petrol and diesel engines, respectively.

The model also features a bigger 4.4 litre petrol powertrain.

''The New Range Rover is the epitome of exclusivity and modern luxury, that strikes the perfect balance of peerless refinement with technological sophistication. It is truly, the most desirable vehicle meant for the most discerning of customers,'' JLR President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The new Range Rover comes with five seats in both Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs and an option of a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults in the LWB, the automaker stated.

JLR vehicles are available in India in 21 cities through 25 authorised outlets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022