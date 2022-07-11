Left Menu

GX Group to invest Rs 110 crore to set up R&D centre in Chennai, hire 150 people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:49 IST
Telecom equipment maker GX Group has earmarked a Rs 110-crore investment to set up a research and development centre in Chennai and hire 150 people for the new facility, a senior company official said on Monday.

GX Group already has a manufacturing facility operational in Manesar.

''We have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government, where we have committed to invest Rs 110 crore for setting up a Research and Development (R&D) centre. We have plans to hire 150 people for research and product design by next month for this new facility,'' GX Group head of sales for Asia Sambit Swain told PTI.

GX Group has been shortlisted for the government's production-linked incentive scheme which has now been amended to cover investment made for R&D as well.

Swain said that GX is looking to make the Chennai-based centre one of its biggest centres globally.

''This new R&D centre will also help GX Group to design more fibre-to-the-home and internet-of-things products for the fastest growing broadband market in India. We aim to boost make-in-India products,'' Swain said.

He said that the company is also planning to double production capacity in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

