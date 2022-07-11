Left Menu

Survey shows overwhelming support in favour of SUP ban

In less than a week, the ban has done away with disposable plastics like straws, cutlery, earbuds, cigarette packs, and plastic sticks for balloons among many others.According to the Public App, 83.06 per cent respondents said that they want to see their country soar with the newly implemented decision and are willing to change their lives for the betterment of the society.Although some environmentally-safe products come at a premium and switching to alternatives seem to be a task, Indians are ready to bear it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:32 IST
Survey shows overwhelming support in favour of SUP ban
  • Country:
  • India

Eighty-three per cent of the 1.76 lakh people surveyed across Indian cities support the ban on single-use plastic (SUP), according to a location-based social network application.

However, 62.8 per cent of the respondents believe that the ban will cause some inconvenience to their day-to-day lives.

A ban on the use of single-use plastics was notified by the Union Environment Ministry in August 2021 and came into effect on July 1. In less than a week, the ban has done away with disposable plastics like straws, cutlery, earbuds, cigarette packs, and plastic sticks for balloons among many others.

According to the Public App, 83.06 per cent respondents said that they want to see their country soar with the newly implemented decision and are willing to ''change their lives'' for the betterment of the society.

''Although some environmentally-safe products come at a premium and switching to alternatives seem to be a task, Indians are ready to bear it. Close to 80 per cent of Indians are willing to switch to environmentally safe products to protect the environment,'' the survey showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022