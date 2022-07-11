Left Menu

Advent International names Pratik Pota as MD & CEO of Eureka Forbes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 20:02 IST
Advent International names Pratik Pota as MD & CEO of Eureka Forbes
  • Country:
  • India

Global private equity investor Advent International on Monday said it has appointed Pratik Pota as Managing Director and CEO of consumer durables maker Eureka Forbes.

Pota, the former CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), will join Eureka Forbes on August 16 and lead its management team, Advent International said in a regulatory filing by Eureka Forbes.

Last year in September, Advent International announced a Rs 4,400 crore deal with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to acquire a majority stake in Eureka Forbes, known for its vacuum cleaners and water purifiers, among others.

''Pratik's depth of experience makes him an ideal entrepreneurial leader to transform Eureka Forbes into the leading technology driven consumer centric organisation across products and services,'' Advent Managing Director Sahil Dalal said.

A seasoned business leader, with a strong commercial acumen, Pratik brings a proven track record of success in driving business transformation and growth across Indian-led as well as multinational organisations and has delivered value successfully across diverse industry sectors such as FMCG, telecom and QSR, he added.

Prior to JFL, Pota held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel and Hindustan Unilever Ltd in a career spanning more than 30 years, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022