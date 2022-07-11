Left Menu

Spain pledges $1.9 billion to IMF new sustainability trust

The funding will be used to support projects to combat climate change and prepare for future pandemics, especially in countries that are dealing with overlapping crises from droughts to food and health crises that are increasing political insecurity. ($1 = 0.9924 euros)

  Spain

Spain will contribute 1.86 billion euros ($1.87 billion) to the International Monetary Fund's new Resilience and Sustainability Trust set up to address climate change challenges, especially in poorer countries facing multiple crises, the government said. "Spain has been one of the first countries to promote the creation of this new trust fund, which will provide long-term financing to vulnerable low- and middle-income countries, for example in Africa and Latin America," it said in a statement on Monday, expecting the trust to start operating in the fourth quarter.

It said the contribution would comprise a 30.5 million euro transfer from the state budget and about 1.83 billion euros in Special Drawing Rights, an interest-bearing international reserve asset, held by the Bank of Spain. The IMF launched the trust in April, with the goal of raising at least $45 billion, and in May IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said it had received pledges worth $40 billion.

