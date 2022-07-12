Ghaziabad: District divided in zones, sectors for peaceful conduct of Kanwar Yatra from Thursday

The administration has divided the entire Ghaziabad district in zones, sectors and sub sectors to keep strict watch on security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra starting from Thursday, a senior official said here.

Officers have been deputed near the ancient Doodheswar Nath temple in the district where the devotees will offer Ganga Jal on the Shivling on Maha Shivratri festival.

District Magistrate RK Singh told PTI on Monday that security has been ensured for all the Kanwar pilgrims who will pass through the Ghaziabad.

Control rooms will be established on sensitive spots to ease the traffic at Meerut road trisection, Rajnagar extension, Ganga canal bridge Muradnagar and Teela Mode, he said.

From Jul 16 to 27, ambulances with doctors and all essential medicines would be stationed on the Kanwar yatra route, he said. Besides government hospitals, all private hospitals will be on alert mode for any emergency condition, the DM said.

