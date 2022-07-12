UNO Digital Bank to use BUSINESSNEXT to empower staff and delight customers

UNO Digital Bank will power up its CRM with BUSINESSNEXT's AI-powered solutions, CRMNEXT and COLLECTIONSNEXT NOIDA, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUSINESSNEXT, the World's leading responsive composable banking platform by Acidaes Solutions Pvt. Ltd, today announced that UNObank Inc. will use its solutions to power UNO Digital Bank's customer relationship management (CRM) systems. The artificial intelligence (AI) driven solutions, CRMNEXT and COLLECTIONSNEXT, will equip the Bank's relationship managers with timely insights to quickly authorize transactions, resolve issues, and delight customers; as a result, customers will experience a concierge-like, smooth, fast, and secure onboarding process.

Manish Bhai, CEO of UNObank Inc. explains the decision: ''We promised customers that we will be innovation-led. BUSINESSNEXT's solutions help elevate the customer experience with a very fast account setup, and a list of pre-approved products.'' He added, ''We also promised our stakeholders that we will be growth-focused. The BUSINESSNEXT solutions deliver a holistic, intelligent view of the customer that supports and enables our relationship managers to make quick decisions to upsell, cross sell, and lock in customers.'' ''Our solutions help to eliminate the barriers that can arise between humans and digital channels, and enable omni-channel customer interactions from a single, unified platform,'' says Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, BUSINESSNEXT. ''This will enable UNO Digital Bank to operate with operational excellence and deliver experiences that are personalized, relevant and timely based on complete understanding of customers.'' About UNO Digital Bank UNO Digital Bank is a full-spectrum credit-led digital bank licensed under the Digital Banking License framework by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in the Philippines. With UNO Digital Bank, Filipinos can use one trusted app to save, borrow, transact, invest, and protect their money; to manage their finances with speed and ease. UNO Digital Bank will officially be launched once the BSP issues the Certificate of Authority. www.UNObank.asia About UNOAsia Pte. Ltd.

Singapore headquartered financial technology company UNOAsia Pte. Ltd., is one of the primary incorporators of UNO Digital Bank.

About BUSINESSNEXT BUSINESSNEXT, the flagship product of Acidaes Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is a unified microservices-based, AI-driven composable platform for the digital transformation of banking and financial enterprises. The platform empowers clients to innovate and adapt to changing business needsby enabling smart composable fabrics that deliver packaged business capabilities for building a responsive composable enterprise. CRMNEXT, COLLECTIONSNEXT are AI-driven solutions powered by BUSINESSNEXT. BUSINESSNEXT powers 1 million+ users, managing 1 billion end-customers worldwide.

