Left Menu

TPCI sets up committee for advanced trade research

Atul Kaushik, the vice-chairman of the committee, said it has been constituted at a time when India and the world straddle the twin challenges of declining globalisation and increasing fragmentation of the global production processes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:54 IST
TPCI sets up committee for advanced trade research
  • Country:
  • India

Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Tuesday said it has constituted a committee to work in the area of trade research.

The panel will be chaired by Sumanta Chaudhari, a former secretary in the central government.

The advisory Committee for Advanced Trade Research (CATR) will guide the initiatives of the council and lead deliberations on trade and economic development issues, TPCI said in a statement.

''The work of the committee will be particularly focussed on the most lucrative sectors in the post-COVID global economic landscape,'' it added.

Chaudhuri said that the CATR should help the industry develop more robust and effective responses to the challenges and opportunities arising in the international economic arena. Atul Kaushik, the vice-chairman of the committee, said it has been constituted at a time when India and the world straddle the twin challenges of declining globalization and increasing fragmentation of the global production processes. ''It should fulfil the need for targeted research and policy advocacy to enable India to meet these challenges,'' Kaushik added.

The other members include K Rangarajan, Professor at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, (IIFT) Kolkata; Arpita Mukherjee, Professor, ICRIER; Sunitha Raju, Professor, IIFT; and Rajendra Prasad Sharma, Professor IIFT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022