TPCI sets up committee for advanced trade research

Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Tuesday said it has constituted a committee to work in the area of trade research.

The panel will be chaired by Sumanta Chaudhari, a former secretary in the central government.

The advisory Committee for Advanced Trade Research (CATR) will guide the initiatives of the council and lead deliberations on trade and economic development issues, TPCI said in a statement.

''The work of the committee will be particularly focussed on the most lucrative sectors in the post-COVID global economic landscape,'' it added.

Chaudhuri said that the CATR should help the industry develop more robust and effective responses to the challenges and opportunities arising in the international economic arena. Atul Kaushik, the vice-chairman of the committee, said it has been constituted at a time when India and the world straddle the twin challenges of declining globalization and increasing fragmentation of the global production processes. ''It should fulfil the need for targeted research and policy advocacy to enable India to meet these challenges,'' Kaushik added.

The other members include K Rangarajan, Professor at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, (IIFT) Kolkata; Arpita Mukherjee, Professor, ICRIER; Sunitha Raju, Professor, IIFT; and Rajendra Prasad Sharma, Professor IIFT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)