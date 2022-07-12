Left Menu

Delhi Metro to soon roll out its first e-auto service

Delhi Metro would soon roll out its first e-auto service in the national capital, with a batch of 50 such vehicles to be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station, a move that seeks to boost last mile connectivity for commuters, officials said on Monday.The decision has also been taken as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC is finding running of its feeder buses less viable due to under utilisation, they said, The e-auto service would be launched soon, first for Dwarka sub-city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 18:58 IST
Delhi Metro to soon roll out its first e-auto service
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro would soon roll out its first e-auto service in the national capital, with a batch of 50 such vehicles to be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station, a move that seeks to boost last mile connectivity for commuters, officials said on Monday.

The decision has also been taken as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is finding running of its feeder buses ''less viable'' due to ''under utilisation'', they said, ''The e-auto service would be launched soon, first for Dwarka sub-city. The first batch of 50 e-autos will be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station, and a total of 136 such autos will serve the sub-city. This is a step to boost last mile connectivity for metro commuters,'' DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said.

In his first interaction with journalists after assuming charge as the DMRC chief at the Metro Bhawan here, he also said that running DMRC feeder buses in inner areas is ''less viable'' due to ''under utilisation'' buses.

And, the plan now is that DMRC feeders buses would be taken up by the Delhi government's transport department for operations, officials said.

Besides, 136 e-autos planned for the Dwarka sub-city, another 663 e-autos would be gradually rolled out in different areas later, a senior official said.

The first batch of 50 e-autos are likely to be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station in the first week of August, he said.

Charging point and other arrangements are being made at the station. It will be run via a concessionaire, Kumar said. Dwarka sub-city has 13 stations, including Dwarka Mor, Dwarka (interchange with Grey Line), Dwarka Sector-14 and Dwarka Sector-21 (interchange with Airport Line) on the Blue Line.

According to DMRC website, there are four routes for Delhi Metro feeder buses -- Kashmere Gate Metro Station to Harsh Vihar; Shastri Park Metro Station to Mayur Vihar Phase-III; Mayur Vihar Phase-III to Harsh Vihar and VishwaVidyalaya Metro Station to Shankarpura Burari.

A little 50 feeder buses run in two clusters at present, according to data shared by officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022