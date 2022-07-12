Global airlines chief slams new Heathrow restrictions
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:08 IST
The head of the body representing global airlines hit out at new restrictions at London's Heathrow on Tuesday, saying the airport underestimated the speed of the pandemic recovery and was focused on profit at the expense of airlines that must now foot the bill.
Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association and a former head of British Airways, panned moves to tell airlines to limit the number of seats they sell to limit summer disruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
