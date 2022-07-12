Security, traffic arrangements in place for upcoming 'Kanwar Yatra': Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that adequate security arrangements have been made ahead of the 'Kanwar Yatra', which will start from July 14.

The yatra is being held after a suspension of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, the special arrangement regarding security and traffic will be in place from July 14 to July 26. The traffic of Kanwariyas -- as the pilgrims are known as -- is expected to increase after July 21. “Preparations are being made. There are some particular routes which have been dedicated to the Kanwariyas. A total of 338 camps are being put in place for Kanwariyas. I want to tell the Kanwariyas to go through the channelizer (routes) dedicated for them,” a senior police officer said. “The motorists and road users should follow traffic rules and go through their dedicated road lanes. During this period of Kanwariyas movement, traffic violations will be checked with on-the-spot prosecution and by photography and videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution,” the officer advised. Every year, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees embark on the Kanwar Yatra on foot to collect water from Ganga river and carry it back to their native place.

A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year the expected number is about 15 to 20 lakh, police said. The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwariyas and other road users to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees, it said. For smooth flow of traffic during Kawar Yatra, a total of 1,925 police personnel are being deployed for traffic regulation, more than 56 cranes and motorcycles are also deployed on main roads and stretches from where the pilgrims pass, the statement said. If any devotee or member of public wants to know any information related to traffic, he may approach Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle @DelhiTrafficPolice, Whatsapp number 8750871493 and helpline number 1095/011-25844444, it said.

The devotees carrying kanwars will pass through Apsara Border, Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur ‘T’-Point, ISBT Flyover, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, NH-8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana, the statement said. Wazirabad Road, Wazirabad Bridge, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, NH-1 and exit from Singhu Border or Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi and exit from Tikri Border for Haryana are some of the other points where pilgrims congregate and commence their journey from, it said. Maharajpur Border, Road number 56, Ghazipur Border, NH24, Ring Road, Mathura Road and exit from Badarpur Border for Haryana etc also get thronged by the pilgrims during the yatra, it said. In addition to these important roads and intersections, Kanwariyas’ movement is observed in smaller numbers at several locations across Delhi, police said. Heavy transport vehicles will be diverted by the UP Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24 and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad road via Bhopra and/or towards GT Road via Apsara Border, it said. Heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses, coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara, the statement said. Traffic congestion is often observed during the yatra season due to constant marching of the pilgrims and resting camps that dot the roadside.

Police advised the Kanwar camp organisers to ensure that they get prior permission from the competent authority for setting up of camps, and ensure the camps do not hamper the traffic. Earlier last week, the Delhi Police opened a passenger registration system to make the Yatra more safe and easy.

''Taking solid steps towards making Kanwar Yatra more safe and easy, Delhi Police has made passenger registration system for the first time. Receiving the details of passengers will make it easier for the authorities to provide quick help in any situation,'' the police said in a tweet in Hindi.

The registration process for this year's 'Kanwar Yatra' has been started by the Delhi Police.

The yatra participants can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.

In their statement, the Delhi Police also wished a ''happy and safe yatra'' to the devotees.

