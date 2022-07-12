India's retail inflation eases marginally to 7.01 per cent in June

India's retail inflation eased marginally to 7.01 per cent in June from 7.04 per cent in the previous month helped by softening crude and edible oil prices, according to government data released on Tuesday. Despite the marginal easing, the headline inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tolerance limit for the sixth consecutive month.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation had stood at 6.26 per cent in June 2021, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. During the month of June, the price rise was sharper in rural India than in the urban parts of the country. CPI-based inflation for rural areas rose marginally to 7.09 per cent in June from 7.08 per cent in May. In June 2021, rural inflation had stood at 6.16 per cent.

Urban inflation eased to 6.92 per cent in June 2022 from 7.08 per cent in May 2022. The National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday released All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and the corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of June 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement. During the month of June 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.7 per cent villages and 98.2 per cent urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 89.8 per cent for rural and 93.7 per cent for urban.

At 7.01 per cent, the headline inflation in June has remained above the RBI's toleratance limit of 6 per cent for the sixth consecutive month. (ANI)

