Jet Airways appoints former Go First executives as heads of network planning, revenue management

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:24 IST
Jet Airways on Wednesday said it has appointed former Go First executives Srihari Venugopal and Tanay Palshetkar as heads of the network planning department and revenue management department, respectively.

Venugopal will hold the designation of vice president-network planning and Palshetkar will be assistant vice president-pricing and revenue management, the airline's statement noted.

Both the executives will report to Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Kapoor, it said.

''Before joining Jet Airways, Srihari Vennugopal served Go First as VP – Network Planning...His previous employers include Bengaluru International Airport, SpiceJet, Saudi Arabian carrier Flynas, Air Pegasus, and AirAsia,'' it mentioned.

Palshetkar also joins Jet Airways from Go First, where he was general manager – of revenue management.

''He (Palshetkar) started his career with Jet Airways over 22 years ago in the carrier's reservations team, and then transitioned to take on roles in revenue management, pricing, and similar domains within the commercial functions of various airlines,'' the airline's statement said. The airline intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September 2022.

Financial distress forced Jet Airways, which flew for more than two decades, to suspend operations on April 17, 2019 and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and the UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

In June 2021, the resolution plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

