Raymond appoints Atul Singh as Executive Vice Chairman

13-07-2022
Diversified Raymond group on Wednesday appointed Atul Singh, former head of Coca-Cola India, as the Executive Vice Chairman.

The latest appointment by the group, a leading player in the domestic textiles, apparel, retail and real estate segments, also signals a significant step towards creating a future ready organisation that has since inception been closely run by the founders -- the Singhania family.

As Raymond is gearing to mark its centenary year in 2025, it is on a transformation journey by strengthening its leadership by bringing in diverse experience on board, according to a statement.

The nomination and remuneration committee of Raymond has recommended Singh's appointment as the Executive Vice Chairman to the board, the statement said.

Singh comes with diversified experience of over 35 years leading multi-billion dollar businesses across several geographies globally. His biggest stint was with Coca-Cola for about two decades at several senior leadership positions, including as Coke India President and as Asia Pacific division Chairman.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, he was with Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several leadership positions globally. His last stint at Colgate was as Country Manager of Nigeria.

Commenting on the appointment, Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania said Raymond is at an inflection point and has embarked on the journey to be a future ready organisation to achieve profitable growth and value unlocking.

''As we are headed to complete 100 years, a strong leadership for the organisation will propel us to scale up our businesses both in domestic and global markets,'' he added.

Raymond is the country's largest integrated worsted suiting manufacturer that offers end-to-end solutions for fabrics and garmenting. Some of its leading brands include Raymond Ready to Wear, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, Raymond Made to Measure and Ethnix by Raymond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

