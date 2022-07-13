Left Menu

Gorakhdham Superfast Express train service extended up to Bathinda

The Gorakhdham Superfast Express train that runs between Gorakhpur and Hisar will be extended up to Bathinda station from July 14, Indian Railways announced on Wednesday.A spokesman of North-Western Railway here said that train number 12555 Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express will leave Gorakhpur at 4.35 pm every day from Thursday and reach Bathinda via Hisar-Sirsa the next day at 12.40 pm.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:00 IST
The Gorakhdham Superfast Express train that runs between Gorakhpur and Hisar will be extended up to Bathinda station from July 14, Indian Railways announced on Wednesday.

A spokesman of North-Western Railway here said that train number 12555 Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express will leave Gorakhpur at 4.35 pm every day from Thursday and reach Bathinda via Hisar-Sirsa the next day at 12.40 pm. Similarly, train No. 12556 Bathinda - Gorakhpur Gorakhdham Superfast Express will leave Bathinda at 2 pm every day from Thursday to reach Gorakhpur next morning at 9.45 am.

He said that the train service is being extended up to Bathinda on the demand of passengers. The train will reach Bathinda via Rohtak, Kalanaur Kalan, Bhiwani, Hisar, and Sirsa. It will follow the same route on its return journey.

